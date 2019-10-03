Principia Biopharma Inc. (PRNB) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principia Biopharma Inc. 35 -0.32 11.76M -0.37 0.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 12.12M -0.64 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Principia Biopharma Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principia Biopharma Inc. 33,380,641.50% 0% 0% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 250,118,661.91% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Principia Biopharma Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Principia Biopharma Inc.’s upside potential is 84.23% at a $50 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 97.3% of Principia Biopharma Inc. shares and 0.69% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held 13.92% of Principia Biopharma Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Principia Biopharma Inc. -4.23% -1.25% 27.45% 24.88% 0% 35.6% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -13.99% -4.91% -16% -26.29% -8.86% -19.36%

For the past year Principia Biopharma Inc. has 35.6% stronger performance while Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -19.36% weaker performance.

Summary

Principia Biopharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.