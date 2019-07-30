Principia Biopharma Inc. (PRNB) and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Comparison side by side

Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principia Biopharma Inc. 33 14.30 N/A 0.21 151.31 Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 3 12.83 N/A -1.65 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Principia Biopharma Inc. and Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principia Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

10.7 and 10.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Principia Biopharma Inc. Its rival Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Principia Biopharma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Principia Biopharma Inc. and Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$50 is Principia Biopharma Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 32.77%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 95.7% of Principia Biopharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 10.5% of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 13.92% of Principia Biopharma Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 64.15% of Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Principia Biopharma Inc. 4.42% 12.08% 8% 31.52% 0% 13.8% Cocrystal Pharma Inc. -1.11% -6.71% -6.71% 35.1% 30.12% -31.32%

For the past year Principia Biopharma Inc. has 13.8% stronger performance while Cocrystal Pharma Inc. has -31.32% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Principia Biopharma Inc. beats Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases. The company focuses on developing inhibitors that target viral replication enzymes and viral replication protein. It is developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases, including hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, and norovirus. The company also develops targeted in-house chemical libraries consisting of nucleosides, non-nucleoside inhibitors, metal-binding inhibitors, and fragments. It has research collaboration agreement with HitGen, Ltd. and InterX, Inc. to develop small molecule drug candidates against several undisclosed targets. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.