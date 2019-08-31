Principia Biopharma Inc. (PRNB) and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principia Biopharma Inc. 34 11.20 N/A -0.37 0.00 ChemoCentryx Inc. 10 11.46 N/A -0.80 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principia Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.00% -111.1% -19.7%

Liquidity

15 and 15 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Principia Biopharma Inc. Its rival ChemoCentryx Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. Principia Biopharma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ChemoCentryx Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 ChemoCentryx Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$50 is Principia Biopharma Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 25.94%. Competitively ChemoCentryx Inc. has a consensus target price of $23, with potential upside of 245.35%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that ChemoCentryx Inc. seems more appealing than Principia Biopharma Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Principia Biopharma Inc. and ChemoCentryx Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.3% and 59.6% respectively. 13.92% are Principia Biopharma Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% are ChemoCentryx Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Principia Biopharma Inc. -4.23% -1.25% 27.45% 24.88% 0% 35.6% ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.25% -10.94% -38.33% -35.49% -28.17% -26.86%

For the past year Principia Biopharma Inc. has 35.6% stronger performance while ChemoCentryx Inc. has -26.86% weaker performance.

Summary

Principia Biopharma Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors ChemoCentryx Inc.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan (CCX168), an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5Ar), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). The company also engages in developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2 for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease; Vercirnon for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe CrohnÂ’s diseases; CCX872, a selective inhibitor of the human CCR2 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; CCX507, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Th17 cells for the treatment of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and multiple sclerosis. It has a partnership with Vifor (International) Ltd. for the geographic commercial rights of Avacopan in Europe and other international markets. ChemoCentryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.