Principia Biopharma Inc. (PRNB) and Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) Comparing side by side

Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) and Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principia Biopharma Inc. 35 -0.32 11.76M -0.37 0.00 Blueprint Medicines Corporation 78 -0.39 48.47M -6.08 0.00

In table 1 we can see Principia Biopharma Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principia Biopharma Inc. 33,667,334.67% 0% 0% Blueprint Medicines Corporation 62,388,981.85% -59.3% -45.4%

Liquidity

Principia Biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15 while its Quick Ratio is 15. On the competitive side is, Blueprint Medicines Corporation which has a 6.6 Current Ratio and a 6.6 Quick Ratio. Principia Biopharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Principia Biopharma Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0 1 3 2.75

Principia Biopharma Inc.’s average price target is $50, while its potential upside is 79.66%. Meanwhile, Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s average price target is $110, while its potential upside is 46.45%. The information presented earlier suggests that Principia Biopharma Inc. looks more robust than Blueprint Medicines Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Principia Biopharma Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 97.3% and 95% respectively. About 13.92% of Principia Biopharma Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.5% are Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Principia Biopharma Inc. -4.23% -1.25% 27.45% 24.88% 0% 35.6% Blueprint Medicines Corporation -1.24% 3.33% 34.83% 41.26% 70.01% 85.77%

For the past year Principia Biopharma Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Summary

Principia Biopharma Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and rare genetic diseases. Its lead drug candidates include BLU-285, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V, abnormally active receptor tyrosine kinases for patients with systemic mastocytosis, a disorder of the mast cells, and defined subsets of patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumor; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, selective, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. It is also developing BLU-667, a drug candidate that targets RET, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is abnormally activated by mutations or translocations; and RET resistant mutants that would arise from treatment with first generation therapies, as well as candidates as inhibitors of neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) and predicted NTRK resistant mutants. In addition, the company is developing treatments that target cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company has agreements with Alexion Pharma Holding to research, develop, and commercialize drug candidates for an undisclosed activated kinase target, which is the cause of a rare genetic disease; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule therapeutics targeting kinases. The company was formerly known as Hoyle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Blueprint Medicines Corporation in June 2011. Blueprint Medicines Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.