Principia Biopharma Inc. (PRNB) and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principia Biopharma Inc. 35 -0.32 11.76M -0.37 0.00 Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 31.18M -2.19 0.00

Demonstrates Principia Biopharma Inc. and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Principia Biopharma Inc. and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principia Biopharma Inc. 33,380,641.50% 0% 0% Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 4,514,914,567.04% -122.3% -65.4%

Liquidity

Principia Biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15 while its Quick Ratio is 15. On the competitive side is, Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. which has a 3.2 Current Ratio and a 2.9 Quick Ratio. Principia Biopharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Principia Biopharma Inc. and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Principia Biopharma Inc.’s upside potential is 84.23% at a $50 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Principia Biopharma Inc. and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.3% and 47% respectively. 13.92% are Principia Biopharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% are Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Principia Biopharma Inc. -4.23% -1.25% 27.45% 24.88% 0% 35.6% Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% 1.69% 26.24% -37.32% -79.73% -29.92%

For the past year Principia Biopharma Inc. has 35.6% stronger performance while Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. has -29.92% weaker performance.

Summary

Principia Biopharma Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed products include IXINITY, which is indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations; and WinRho SDF for the treatment of autoimmune platelet disorders, as well as for the treatment of hemolytic disease of the newborn. The companyÂ’s marketed products also comprise HepaGam B used for the prevention of hepatitis-B recurrence following liver transplantation in HBsAg-positive liver transplant patients, and for the treatment following exposure to hepatitis-B; and VARIZIG for use in treating following exposure to varicella zoster virus, which causes chickenpox in high-risk individuals. Its investigational stage product candidates include MOR209/ES414, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in Phase I clinical trial for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; ES210, a bispecific protein therapeutic that is in pre-clinical development stage for inflammatory bowel diseases; otlertuzumab, a monospecific protein therapeutic that is in Phase II clinical trial for chronic lymphocytic leukemia; ROR1, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in preclinical development; APVO436, a bispecific protein therapeutic, which is in pre-clinical development; and other therapeutic protein product candidates for cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Seattle, Washington.