Principia Biopharma Inc. (PRNB) and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) Comparing side by side

Both Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principia Biopharma Inc. 32 15.04 N/A 0.21 151.31 Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Principia Biopharma Inc. and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Principia Biopharma Inc. and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principia Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0.00% -206.3% -153.6%

Liquidity

Principia Biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.7 while its Quick Ratio is 10.7. On the competitive side is, Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. which has a 2.8 Current Ratio and a 2.8 Quick Ratio. Principia Biopharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Principia Biopharma Inc. and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$50 is Principia Biopharma Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 26.26%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Principia Biopharma Inc. and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95.7% and 19.1% respectively. About 13.92% of Principia Biopharma Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 42.43% are Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Principia Biopharma Inc. 4.42% 12.08% 8% 31.52% 0% 13.8% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.88% 2.33% -4.11% -84.21% -86.4% -70.67%

For the past year Principia Biopharma Inc. had bullish trend while Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Principia Biopharma Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.