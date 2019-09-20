Principia Biopharma Inc. (PRNB) and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principia Biopharma Inc. 34 10.00 N/A -0.37 0.00 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 43 60.75 N/A -2.76 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Principia Biopharma Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principia Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -33.4%

Liquidity

15 and 15 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Principia Biopharma Inc. Its rival Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 19.3 and 19.3 respectively. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Principia Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Principia Biopharma Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Principia Biopharma Inc. has a 47.02% upside potential and a consensus target price of $50. Competitively Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a consensus target price of $52.25, with potential upside of 21.23%. The data provided earlier shows that Principia Biopharma Inc. appears more favorable than Acceleron Pharma Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Principia Biopharma Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.3% and 93.6% respectively. Principia Biopharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 13.92%. Comparatively, 0.6% are Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Principia Biopharma Inc. -4.23% -1.25% 27.45% 24.88% 0% 35.6% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.78% 3.39% 9.2% 4.8% 4% 0.25%

For the past year Principia Biopharma Inc. was more bullish than Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Principia Biopharma Inc. beats Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.