Principia Biopharma Inc. (PRNB) Analysts See $-0.64 EPS; Heitman Real Estate Securities Decreased Its Interxion Holding Nv (INXN) Holding

Analysts expect Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) to report $-0.64 EPS on August, 6.After having $-0.57 EPS previously, Principia Biopharma Inc.’s analysts see 12.28% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.89% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $38.85. About 76,041 shares traded. Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) has 0.00% since July 12, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc decreased Interxion Holding Nv (INXN) stake by 82.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc sold 250,046 shares as Interxion Holding Nv (INXN)’s stock rose 14.25%. The Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc holds 54,855 shares with $3.66 million value, down from 304,901 last quarter. Interxion Holding Nv now has $5.54 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $77.23. About 213,946 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 9.36% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.93% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at Interxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION IN EU225M UNSECURED SUB REVOLVING FACILITY PACT; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q EPS 16c; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV INXN.N FY2018 REV VIEW EUR 543.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV INXN.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $71 FROM $62; 10/03/2018 – InterXion Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV SAYS FOR FY 2018, SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING INTANGIBLES) OF €335 MILLION — €365 MILLION; 07/03/2018 – InterXion Sees 2018 Rev EUR553M-EUR569M; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at lnterxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q Rev $129.9M

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. The company has market cap of $927.22 million. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited.

Among 2 analysts covering Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Principia Biopharma had 2 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Among 3 analysts covering Interxion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Interxion Holding NV had 10 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Thursday, March 7. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, March 6. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $74 target in Tuesday, March 12 report. Citigroup maintained InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) on Thursday, May 16 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.15 per share. INXN’s profit will be $11.48 million for 120.67 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by InterXion Holding N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.45% EPS growth.