Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WINS)

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) and Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WINS), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principal Real Estate Income Fund 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 17 14.50 N/A 0.22 62.50

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Principal Real Estate Income Fund and Wins Finance Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Principal Real Estate Income Fund and Wins Finance Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Principal Real Estate Income Fund and Wins Finance Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 0.06%. Insiders held roughly 16.82% of Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s shares. Comparatively, 90.78% are Wins Finance Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.47% 1.32% 1.97% 10.64% 5.98% 15.72% Wins Finance Holdings Inc. -3.57% -11.24% -44.9% -41.3% -90.36% -37.24%

For the past year Principal Real Estate Income Fund has 15.72% stronger performance while Wins Finance Holdings Inc. has -37.24% weaker performance.

Summary

Wins Finance Holdings Inc. beats Principal Real Estate Income Fund on 3 of the 5 factors.

Wins Finance Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions to small and medium enterprises in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers financial guarantee, leasing, and advisory and agency services primarily in Jinzhong City, Shanxi Province and Beijing. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. As of August 2, 2017, Wins Finance Holdings Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Freeman FinTech Corporation Limited.