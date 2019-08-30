Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO)

Both Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) and Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principal Real Estate Income Fund 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Principal Real Estate Income Fund and Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Principal Real Estate Income Fund and Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 8.69%. 16.82% are Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.47% 1.32% 1.97% 10.64% 5.98% 15.72% Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 2.37% 3.97% 6.33% 5.26% 1.28% 7.95%

For the past year Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.