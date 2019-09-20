Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)

As Asset Management companies, Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principal Real Estate Income Fund 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Principal Real Estate Income Fund and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Principal Real Estate Income Fund and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 42.42% respectively. Insiders held roughly 16.82% of Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.47% 1.32% 1.97% 10.64% 5.98% 15.72% Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.26% 2.39% 2.66% 10.37% 7.15% 17.34%

For the past year Principal Real Estate Income Fund was less bullish than Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.