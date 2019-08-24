Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP)

Both Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principal Real Estate Income Fund 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 93 1.29 N/A 8.70 10.73

In table 1 we can see Principal Real Estate Income Fund and Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Principal Real Estate Income Fund and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 84.68%. Insiders owned 16.82% of Principal Real Estate Income Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.47% 1.32% 1.97% 10.64% 5.98% 15.72% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 1.28% 1.96% -3% 17.89% -9.95% 22.93%

For the past year Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Virtus Investment Partners Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats Principal Real Estate Income Fund.