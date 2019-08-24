Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP)

Both Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Principal Real Estate Income Fund
|19
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Virtus Investment Partners Inc.
|93
|1.29
|N/A
|8.70
|10.73
In table 1 we can see Principal Real Estate Income Fund and Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Principal Real Estate Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Virtus Investment Partners Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Principal Real Estate Income Fund and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 84.68%. Insiders owned 16.82% of Principal Real Estate Income Fund shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Principal Real Estate Income Fund
|0.47%
|1.32%
|1.97%
|10.64%
|5.98%
|15.72%
|Virtus Investment Partners Inc.
|1.28%
|1.96%
|-3%
|17.89%
|-9.95%
|22.93%
For the past year Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Virtus Investment Partners Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 5 factors Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats Principal Real Estate Income Fund.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.