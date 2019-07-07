Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZACU)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZACU). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Principal Real Estate Income Fund
|18
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Principal Real Estate Income Fund and Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Principal Real Estate Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Principal Real Estate Income Fund and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 47.33% respectively. 16.82% are Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 28.79% are Tenzing Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Principal Real Estate Income Fund
|0.53%
|0.59%
|4.78%
|9.21%
|10.88%
|14.03%
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|0.19%
|1.96%
|3.38%
|0%
|0%
|3.28%
For the past year Principal Real Estate Income Fund was more bullish than Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
Summary
On 2 of the 2 factors Principal Real Estate Income Fund beats Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
