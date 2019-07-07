Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZACU)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZACU). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principal Real Estate Income Fund 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Principal Real Estate Income Fund and Tenzing Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Principal Real Estate Income Fund and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 47.33% respectively. 16.82% are Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 28.79% are Tenzing Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.53% 0.59% 4.78% 9.21% 10.88% 14.03% Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0.19% 1.96% 3.38% 0% 0% 3.28%

For the past year Principal Real Estate Income Fund was more bullish than Tenzing Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 2 of the 2 factors Principal Real Estate Income Fund beats Tenzing Acquisition Corp.