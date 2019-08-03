Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL)

We are comparing Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) and Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Principal Real Estate Income Fund
|18
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Scully Royalty Ltd.
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|6.81
|2.04
Demonstrates Principal Real Estate Income Fund and Scully Royalty Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Principal Real Estate Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Scully Royalty Ltd.
|0.00%
|38.7%
|29%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 0% of Principal Real Estate Income Fund shares and 10.5% of Scully Royalty Ltd. shares. Insiders held roughly 16.82% of Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 20.9% of Scully Royalty Ltd.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Principal Real Estate Income Fund
|0.47%
|1.32%
|1.97%
|10.64%
|5.98%
|15.72%
|Scully Royalty Ltd.
|-10.58%
|5.4%
|6.62%
|106.25%
|110.96%
|166.54%
For the past year Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Scully Royalty Ltd.
Summary
Scully Royalty Ltd. beats Principal Real Estate Income Fund on 6 of the 7 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.