Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL)

We are comparing Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) and Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principal Real Estate Income Fund 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Scully Royalty Ltd. 13 0.00 N/A 6.81 2.04

Demonstrates Principal Real Estate Income Fund and Scully Royalty Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Scully Royalty Ltd. 0.00% 38.7% 29%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Principal Real Estate Income Fund shares and 10.5% of Scully Royalty Ltd. shares. Insiders held roughly 16.82% of Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 20.9% of Scully Royalty Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.47% 1.32% 1.97% 10.64% 5.98% 15.72% Scully Royalty Ltd. -10.58% 5.4% 6.62% 106.25% 110.96% 166.54%

For the past year Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Scully Royalty Ltd.

Summary

Scully Royalty Ltd. beats Principal Real Estate Income Fund on 6 of the 7 factors.