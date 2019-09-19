Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSE:HNW)

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSE:HNW) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principal Real Estate Income Fund 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 14 8.53 N/A 0.24 60.42

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Principal Real Estate Income Fund and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Principal Real Estate Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 62.13% of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust are owned by institutional investors. About 16.82% of Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.47% 1.32% 1.97% 10.64% 5.98% 15.72% Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 0.14% 0.28% -0.21% 4.73% 0.07% 10.62%

For the past year Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust beats Principal Real Estate Income Fund.