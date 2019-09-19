Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSE:HNW)

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSE:HNW) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Principal Real Estate Income Fund
|19
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust
|14
|8.53
|N/A
|0.24
|60.42
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Principal Real Estate Income Fund and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Principal Real Estate Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 0% of Principal Real Estate Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 62.13% of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust are owned by institutional investors. About 16.82% of Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Principal Real Estate Income Fund
|0.47%
|1.32%
|1.97%
|10.64%
|5.98%
|15.72%
|Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust
|0.14%
|0.28%
|-0.21%
|4.73%
|0.07%
|10.62%
For the past year Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust beats Principal Real Estate Income Fund.
