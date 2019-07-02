Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB)

Both Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principal Real Estate Income Fund 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 20 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Principal Real Estate Income Fund and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Principal Real Estate Income Fund and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Principal Real Estate Income Fund and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 40.23% respectively. Insiders held roughly 16.82% of Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.53% 0.59% 4.78% 9.21% 10.88% 14.03% Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.63% 1.41% 3.62% 10.25% 2.61% 7.8%

For the past year Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund.