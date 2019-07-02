Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB)

Both Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Principal Real Estate Income Fund
|18
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Principal Real Estate Income Fund and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Principal Real Estate Income Fund and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Principal Real Estate Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Principal Real Estate Income Fund and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 40.23% respectively. Insiders held roughly 16.82% of Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Principal Real Estate Income Fund
|0.53%
|0.59%
|4.78%
|9.21%
|10.88%
|14.03%
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|0.63%
|1.41%
|3.62%
|10.25%
|2.61%
|7.8%
For the past year Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.