Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD)

We will be comparing the differences between Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Principal Real Estate Income Fund
|18
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Principal Real Estate Income Fund and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Principal Real Estate Income Fund and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Principal Real Estate Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Principal Real Estate Income Fund and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 30.57% respectively. Insiders held roughly 16.82% of Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.05% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Principal Real Estate Income Fund
|0.53%
|0.59%
|4.78%
|9.21%
|10.88%
|14.03%
|Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
|-0.6%
|-0.54%
|2.3%
|-0.22%
|-6.65%
|10.15%
For the past year Principal Real Estate Income Fund was more bullish than Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund.
Summary
On 2 of the 2 factors Principal Real Estate Income Fund beats Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund.
