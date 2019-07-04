Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD)

We will be comparing the differences between Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principal Real Estate Income Fund 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Principal Real Estate Income Fund and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Principal Real Estate Income Fund and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Principal Real Estate Income Fund and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 30.57% respectively. Insiders held roughly 16.82% of Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.05% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.53% 0.59% 4.78% 9.21% 10.88% 14.03% Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund -0.6% -0.54% 2.3% -0.22% -6.65% 10.15%

For the past year Principal Real Estate Income Fund was more bullish than Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund.

Summary

On 2 of the 2 factors Principal Real Estate Income Fund beats Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund.