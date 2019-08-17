Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) and Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principal Real Estate Income Fund 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Moelis & Company 38 2.13 N/A 2.29 15.91

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Principal Real Estate Income Fund and Moelis & Company.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Principal Real Estate Income Fund and Moelis & Company.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Moelis & Company 0.00% 32.3% 15.4%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Principal Real Estate Income Fund and Moelis & Company’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Moelis & Company 0 2 2 2.50

On the other hand, Moelis & Company’s potential upside is 36.19% and its consensus price target is $43.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Principal Real Estate Income Fund and Moelis & Company are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 93% respectively. Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s share owned by insiders are 16.82%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.7% of Moelis & Company shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.47% 1.32% 1.97% 10.64% 5.98% 15.72% Moelis & Company 1.42% 5.5% -4.83% -14.84% -37.83% 8.94%

For the past year Principal Real Estate Income Fund was more bullish than Moelis & Company.

Summary

Moelis & Company beats Principal Real Estate Income Fund on 7 of the 8 factors.

Moelis & Company provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. Moelis & Company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs. The company has strategic alliances with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.; and Alfaro, DÃ¡vila y RÃ­os, S.C. Moelis & Company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.