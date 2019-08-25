Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC)

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) and Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principal Real Estate Income Fund 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 4 2.41 N/A -0.34 0.00

In table 1 we can see Principal Real Estate Income Fund and Great Elm Capital Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 0.00% -7.6% -2.7%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Principal Real Estate Income Fund and Great Elm Capital Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 62.3% respectively. About 16.82% of Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Great Elm Capital Group Inc. has 3.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.47% 1.32% 1.97% 10.64% 5.98% 15.72% Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 1.98% -4.18% -3.28% 30.61% 30.08% 22.19%

For the past year Principal Real Estate Income Fund was less bullish than Great Elm Capital Group Inc.

Summary

Principal Real Estate Income Fund beats Great Elm Capital Group Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.