Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC)

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) and Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Principal Real Estate Income Fund
|19
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Great Elm Capital Group Inc.
|4
|2.41
|N/A
|-0.34
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Principal Real Estate Income Fund and Great Elm Capital Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Principal Real Estate Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Great Elm Capital Group Inc.
|0.00%
|-7.6%
|-2.7%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Principal Real Estate Income Fund and Great Elm Capital Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 62.3% respectively. About 16.82% of Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Great Elm Capital Group Inc. has 3.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Principal Real Estate Income Fund
|0.47%
|1.32%
|1.97%
|10.64%
|5.98%
|15.72%
|Great Elm Capital Group Inc.
|1.98%
|-4.18%
|-3.28%
|30.61%
|30.08%
|22.19%
For the past year Principal Real Estate Income Fund was less bullish than Great Elm Capital Group Inc.
Summary
Principal Real Estate Income Fund beats Great Elm Capital Group Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.
