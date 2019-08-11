Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU)

We will be contrasting the differences between Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Principal Real Estate Income Fund
|19
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Principal Real Estate Income Fund and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Principal Real Estate Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of Principal Real Estate Income Fund shares and 49.92% of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund shares. Insiders owned roughly 16.82% of Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.42% of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Principal Real Estate Income Fund
|0.47%
|1.32%
|1.97%
|10.64%
|5.98%
|15.72%
|First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
|-0.98%
|1%
|-4.21%
|-0.21%
|-14.02%
|11.55%
For the past year Principal Real Estate Income Fund has stronger performance than First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
Summary
Principal Real Estate Income Fund beats on 2 of the 2 factors First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund.
