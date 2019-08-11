Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU)

We will be contrasting the differences between Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principal Real Estate Income Fund 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Principal Real Estate Income Fund and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Principal Real Estate Income Fund shares and 49.92% of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund shares. Insiders owned roughly 16.82% of Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.42% of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.47% 1.32% 1.97% 10.64% 5.98% 15.72% First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund -0.98% 1% -4.21% -0.21% -14.02% 11.55%

For the past year Principal Real Estate Income Fund has stronger performance than First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund

Summary

Principal Real Estate Income Fund beats on 2 of the 2 factors First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund.