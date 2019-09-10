Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. (NYSE:DSE)

As Asset Management businesses, Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) and Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. (NYSE:DSE), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principal Real Estate Income Fund 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Principal Real Estate Income Fund and Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) and Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. (NYSE:DSE)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Principal Real Estate Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 25.39% of Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s share held by insiders are 16.82%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.47% 1.32% 1.97% 10.64% 5.98% 15.72% Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. -2.65% 4.89% 0.19% 2.59% -13.01% 31.04%

For the past year Principal Real Estate Income Fund was less bullish than Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc.

Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. and Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers, Inc. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, with an emphasis on companies involved in the business of exploring, developing, producing, gathering, transporting, processing, storing, refining, distributing, mining, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products or coal. It primarily invests in equity securities of midstream MLPs and stocks of companies across all market capitalizations. The fund employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, focusing on such factors as management philosophy and track record, competitive advantages via barriers to entry, long-term customer relationships and geographic footprint, regulatory landscape via permitting and export laws, quality of asset drop-down inventory including right of first offer, and assessment of fee-based contract structure including minimum volume commitments, inflation escalators, and take-or-pay provisions to create its portfolio. Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. was formed on March 28, 2014 and is domiciled in the United States.