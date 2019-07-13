Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VMM)

As Asset Management businesses, Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VMM), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principal Real Estate Income Fund 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 13 16.65 N/A -0.10 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VMM)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Principal Real Estate Income Fund and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 21.9%. Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s share owned by insiders are 16.82%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.53% 0.59% 4.78% 9.21% 10.88% 14.03% Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 1.1% 2.81% 4.87% 9.48% 3.77% 9.11%

For the past year Principal Real Estate Income Fund has stronger performance than Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.

Summary

Principal Real Estate Income Fund beats Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.