Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR)

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principal Real Estate Income Fund 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 40 7.06 N/A 1.20 33.70

Demonstrates Principal Real Estate Income Fund and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 4.9%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Principal Real Estate Income Fund and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 62.8%. 16.82% are Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.79% are CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.47% 1.32% 1.97% 10.64% 5.98% 15.72% CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. -0.49% 2.61% 5.89% 13.52% 7.58% 22.34%

For the past year Principal Real Estate Income Fund has weaker performance than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. beats Principal Real Estate Income Fund.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Corridor InfraTrust Management, LLC. The trust primarily owns midstream and downstream U.S. energy infrastructure assets subject to long-term triple net participating leases with energy companies. The assets include pipelines, storage tanks, transmission lines and gathering systems. It was previously known as Tortoise Capital Resources Corp. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. was formed on September 8, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.