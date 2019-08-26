Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)

We are comparing Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) and Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Principal Real Estate Income Fund
|19
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Central Securities Corp.
|29
|40.01
|N/A
|-1.34
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Principal Real Estate Income Fund and Central Securities Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Principal Real Estate Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Central Securities Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Principal Real Estate Income Fund and Central Securities Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 11.87%. Insiders owned roughly 16.82% of Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 46.53% of Central Securities Corp. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Principal Real Estate Income Fund
|0.47%
|1.32%
|1.97%
|10.64%
|5.98%
|15.72%
|Central Securities Corp.
|-1.4%
|0.62%
|4.7%
|18.58%
|13.53%
|25.36%
For the past year Principal Real Estate Income Fund was less bullish than Central Securities Corp.
Summary
Central Securities Corp. beats Principal Real Estate Income Fund on 3 of the 4 factors.
