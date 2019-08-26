Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)

We are comparing Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) and Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principal Real Estate Income Fund 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Central Securities Corp. 29 40.01 N/A -1.34 0.00

Table 1 highlights Principal Real Estate Income Fund and Central Securities Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Central Securities Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Principal Real Estate Income Fund and Central Securities Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 11.87%. Insiders owned roughly 16.82% of Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 46.53% of Central Securities Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.47% 1.32% 1.97% 10.64% 5.98% 15.72% Central Securities Corp. -1.4% 0.62% 4.7% 18.58% 13.53% 25.36%

For the past year Principal Real Estate Income Fund was less bullish than Central Securities Corp.

Summary

Central Securities Corp. beats Principal Real Estate Income Fund on 3 of the 4 factors.