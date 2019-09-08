Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC)

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) and Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Principal Real Estate Income Fund
|19
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Ashford Inc.
|43
|0.31
|N/A
|3.29
|10.44
Table 1 highlights Principal Real Estate Income Fund and Ashford Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Principal Real Estate Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Ashford Inc.
|0.00%
|13.6%
|2.5%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0% of Principal Real Estate Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 20.5% of Ashford Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 16.82% of Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.7% of Ashford Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Principal Real Estate Income Fund
|0.47%
|1.32%
|1.97%
|10.64%
|5.98%
|15.72%
|Ashford Inc.
|8.92%
|12.38%
|-38.07%
|-39.17%
|-54.86%
|-33.89%
For the past year Principal Real Estate Income Fund has 15.72% stronger performance while Ashford Inc. has -33.89% weaker performance.
Summary
Ashford Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Principal Real Estate Income Fund.
Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
