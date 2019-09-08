Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC)

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) and Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principal Real Estate Income Fund 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Ashford Inc. 43 0.31 N/A 3.29 10.44

Table 1 highlights Principal Real Estate Income Fund and Ashford Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Ashford Inc. 0.00% 13.6% 2.5%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Principal Real Estate Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 20.5% of Ashford Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 16.82% of Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.7% of Ashford Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.47% 1.32% 1.97% 10.64% 5.98% 15.72% Ashford Inc. 8.92% 12.38% -38.07% -39.17% -54.86% -33.89%

For the past year Principal Real Estate Income Fund has 15.72% stronger performance while Ashford Inc. has -33.89% weaker performance.

Summary

Ashford Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Principal Real Estate Income Fund.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.