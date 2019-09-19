Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC)

This is a contrast between Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) and Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principal Real Estate Income Fund 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Alcentra Capital Corporation 8 4.35 N/A 0.29 28.27

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Principal Real Estate Income Fund and Alcentra Capital Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Principal Real Estate Income Fund and Alcentra Capital Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Alcentra Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

About 16.82% of Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.47% 1.32% 1.97% 10.64% 5.98% 15.72% Alcentra Capital Corporation -0.6% 0.73% 0.31% 17.44% 41.88% 30.69%

For the past year Principal Real Estate Income Fund has weaker performance than Alcentra Capital Corporation

Summary

Alcentra Capital Corporation beats Principal Real Estate Income Fund on 4 of the 5 factors.

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector. It focuses on investment opportunities headquartered in North America. The fund seeks to invest $5 million to $15 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million to $15 million and revenues of between $10 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of subordinated debt and, to a lesser extent, senior debt and minority equity investments.