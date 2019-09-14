Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principal Real Estate Income Fund 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 108 1.47 N/A 7.82 13.71

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 12.9% 2.4%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Principal Real Estate Income Fund and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $114.67 consensus price target and a -3.49% potential downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Principal Real Estate Income Fund and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 97.6%. Insiders owned roughly 16.82% of Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.9% of Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.47% 1.32% 1.97% 10.64% 5.98% 15.72% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. -2.52% 0.33% -12.74% 21.97% -17.76% 34.91%

For the past year Principal Real Estate Income Fund has weaker performance than Virtus Investment Partners Inc.

Summary

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats Principal Real Estate Income Fund on 9 of the 9 factors.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, and real estate markets. The firm also invests in exchange traded funds. It employs a multi manager approach for its products. The firm employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P 500 Index. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Hartford, Connecticut.