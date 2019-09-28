Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ) and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principal Real Estate Income Fund 20 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 16 0.11 7.98M 0.94 18.99

Demonstrates Principal Real Estate Income Fund and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 48,897,058.82% 15.1% 8.5%

Analyst Recommendations

Principal Real Estate Income Fund and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Victory Capital Holdings Inc. is $23, which is potential 45.02% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Principal Real Estate Income Fund shares and 69.5% of Victory Capital Holdings Inc. shares. 16.82% are Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.4% of Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.47% 1.32% 1.97% 10.64% 5.98% 15.72% Victory Capital Holdings Inc. -5.95% 1.3% 8.7% 68.9% 76.06% 74.85%

For the past year Principal Real Estate Income Fund was less bullish than Victory Capital Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Victory Capital Holdings Inc. beats Principal Real Estate Income Fund.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks. As of September 30, 2017, its franchises and solutions platform managed a set of 70 investment strategies for a range of institutional and retail clients. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Brooklyn, Ohio.