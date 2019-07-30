Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ) and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Comparison side by side

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Principal Real Estate Income Fund
|18
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.
|14
|1.96
|N/A
|1.09
|12.96
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Principal Real Estate Income Fund and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Principal Real Estate Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.
|0.00%
|16.7%
|7.2%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Principal Real Estate Income Fund and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 75.8% respectively. 16.82% are Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 21.44% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Principal Real Estate Income Fund
|0.53%
|0.59%
|4.78%
|9.21%
|10.88%
|14.03%
|Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.
|-4.8%
|-0.98%
|-11.22%
|-4.99%
|-7%
|6.5%
For the past year Principal Real Estate Income Fund has stronger performance than Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. beats Principal Real Estate Income Fund.
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors. It also manages funds of funds and other investment funds. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
