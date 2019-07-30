Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ) and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Comparison side by side

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principal Real Estate Income Fund 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 14 1.96 N/A 1.09 12.96

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Principal Real Estate Income Fund and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 7.2%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Principal Real Estate Income Fund and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 75.8% respectively. 16.82% are Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 21.44% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.53% 0.59% 4.78% 9.21% 10.88% 14.03% Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. -4.8% -0.98% -11.22% -4.99% -7% 6.5%

For the past year Principal Real Estate Income Fund has stronger performance than Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. beats Principal Real Estate Income Fund.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors. It also manages funds of funds and other investment funds. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.