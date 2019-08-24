Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) Contrasting side by side

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principal Real Estate Income Fund 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 23 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Principal Real Estate Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 35.63% of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund are owned by institutional investors. Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s share held by insiders are 16.82%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.47% 1.32% 1.97% 10.64% 5.98% 15.72% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 0.13% -0.22% -0.43% 2.43% -0.25% 3.58%

For the past year Principal Real Estate Income Fund has stronger performance than Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund