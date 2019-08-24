Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) Contrasting side by side

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Principal Real Estate Income Fund
|19
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund
|23
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Principal Real Estate Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0% of Principal Real Estate Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 35.63% of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund are owned by institutional investors. Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s share held by insiders are 16.82%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Principal Real Estate Income Fund
|0.47%
|1.32%
|1.97%
|10.64%
|5.98%
|15.72%
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund
|0.13%
|-0.22%
|-0.43%
|2.43%
|-0.25%
|3.58%
For the past year Principal Real Estate Income Fund has stronger performance than Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund
