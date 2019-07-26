Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) is a company in the Asset Management industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0% of Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.01% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Principal Real Estate Income Fund has 16.82% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 9.03% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Principal Real Estate Income Fund and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 68.41% 23.56% 9.07%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Principal Real Estate Income Fund and its peers’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Principal Real Estate Income Fund N/A 18 0.00 Industry Average 62.83M 91.85M 45.56

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.11 1.94 1.67 2.59

The competitors have a potential upside of 142.58%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Principal Real Estate Income Fund and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.53% 0.59% 4.78% 9.21% 10.88% 14.03% Industry Average 2.03% 3.58% 7.11% 11.51% 8.79% 15.48%

For the past year Principal Real Estate Income Fund has weaker performance than Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s rivals.

Dividends

Principal Real Estate Income Fund does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s rivals show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.