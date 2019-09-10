Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ) and Federated Investors Inc. (NYSE:FII) Comparing side by side

Both Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) and Federated Investors Inc. (NYSE:FII) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principal Real Estate Income Fund 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Federated Investors Inc. 32 2.60 N/A 2.13 16.32

In table 1 we can see Principal Real Estate Income Fund and Federated Investors Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) and Federated Investors Inc. (NYSE:FII)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Federated Investors Inc. 0.00% 25% 14.2%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Principal Real Estate Income Fund and Federated Investors Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 91.4% respectively. Insiders owned 16.82% of Principal Real Estate Income Fund shares. Comparatively, Federated Investors Inc. has 3.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.47% 1.32% 1.97% 10.64% 5.98% 15.72% Federated Investors Inc. 2.54% 6.33% 10.85% 34.17% 43.54% 30.89%

For the past year Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Federated Investors Inc.

Summary

Federated Investors Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Principal Real Estate Income Fund.

Federated Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, balanced and money market mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, money market, and balanced portfolios. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The firm makes its fixed income investments in ultra-short, short-term, and intermediate-term mortgage-backed, U.S. Government, U.S. corporate, high yield, and municipal securities. It employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its equity investments. Federated Investors, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with additional offices in New York City and London, United Kingdom.