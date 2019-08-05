Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ) and 23135 (NYSEAMERICAN:EIV) Comparison side by side

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) and 23135 (NYSEAMERICAN:EIV) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principal Real Estate Income Fund 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 23135 N/A 0.00 N/A -0.29 0.00

Table 1 highlights Principal Real Estate Income Fund and 23135’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% 23135 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Principal Real Estate Income Fund shares and 44.99% of 23135 shares. Insiders held 16.82% of Principal Real Estate Income Fund shares. Insiders Competitively, held 2.95% of 23135 shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.47% 1.32% 1.97% 10.64% 5.98% 15.72% 23135 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Principal Real Estate Income Fund beats on 3 of the 3 factors 23135.