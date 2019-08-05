Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ) and 23135 (NYSEAMERICAN:EIV) Comparison side by side

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) and 23135 (NYSEAMERICAN:EIV) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Principal Real Estate Income Fund
|18
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|23135
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.29
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Principal Real Estate Income Fund and 23135’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Principal Real Estate Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|23135
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 0% of Principal Real Estate Income Fund shares and 44.99% of 23135 shares. Insiders held 16.82% of Principal Real Estate Income Fund shares. Insiders Competitively, held 2.95% of 23135 shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Principal Real Estate Income Fund
|0.47%
|1.32%
|1.97%
|10.64%
|5.98%
|15.72%
|23135
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
Principal Real Estate Income Fund beats on 3 of the 3 factors 23135.
