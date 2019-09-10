Principal Finl Group (PFG) Shareholder Institute For Wealth Management Has Decreased Stake; Cortina Asset Management Increased Its Stake in Model N (MODN) as Share Value Rose

Institute For Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Principal Finl Group Inc (PFG) by 76.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Institute For Wealth Management Llc sold 12,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.04% . The institutional investor held 3,974 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $200,000, down from 16,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Institute For Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Principal Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.25B market cap company. The stock increased 2.77% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $56.01. About 1.00 million shares traded. Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) has declined 0.39% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PFG News: 29/05/2018 – Voyager Therapeutics: Allison Dorval to Assume Roles of Principal Financial and Accounting Officers; 04/05/2018 – MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP INC – RAY WILL ALSO SERVE AS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER ON COMPANY; 07/05/2018 – Principal Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 25/04/2018 – Principal® Innovates Underwriting Process to Help Break Down Barriers to Insurance Coverage; 25/04/2018 – Principal® lnnovates Underwriting Process to Help Break Down Barriers to Insurance Coverage; 26/04/2018 – Principal Financial 1Q Net $397.1M; 07/05/2018 – PRINCIPAL REPORTS NEW $300M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Inc. Exits Encompass Health; 16/04/2018 – PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC SAYS AS OF MARCH 31, AUM BY ASSET MANAGER WERE $423.8 BILLION FOR PRINCIPAL GLOBAL INVESTORS – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk O

Cortina Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Model N Inc (MODN) by 11.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc bought 40,738 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.13% . The institutional investor held 406,134 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12 million, up from 365,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Model N Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $908.30 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.01% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $27.67. About 543,245 shares traded or 46.24% up from the average. Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) has risen 16.59% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.59% the S&P500. Some Historical MODN News: 31/05/2018 – Model N Offers the “Align Plan,” a Customer Success Program to Drive Innovation; 15/05/2018 – Model N Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Model N Launches Digital Reinvention Lab; 11/05/2018 – Model N Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – Model N 2Q Rev $39.2M; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC – JASON BLESSING SUCCEEDS ZACK RINAT AS CEO; 08/05/2018 – Model N Announces Debt Refinancing With Wells Fargo Bank N.A; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC – PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT LENDERS EXTENDED A TERM LOAN TO COMPANY IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $50 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Soros Fund Management LLC Exits Position in Model N; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.07 – $0.05

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83 billion and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Propetro Holding Corp by 24,955 shares to 1.17M shares, valued at $26.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chart Industries Inc by 133,587 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 366,256 shares, and cut its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold MODN shares while 30 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 23.09 million shares or 7.61% more from 21.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) for 876,585 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp accumulated 21,660 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 271,776 shares. Rice Hall James And Associates Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.09% stake. Rhumbline Advisers owns 0% invested in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) for 33,101 shares. United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Limited Co has invested 0% in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). Arrowstreet Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 147,703 shares. 15,287 are owned by Rbf Cap Limited Liability Company. Trexquant LP owns 11,216 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) for 24,235 shares. Paradigm Mgmt Inc New York reported 0.02% in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). Citigroup reported 11,789 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt holds 150,189 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Legal General Group Incorporated Plc stated it has 4,457 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citadel Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN).

Since August 19, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $70,876 activity.

Institute For Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $311.71 million and $459.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VGT) by 3,438 shares to 4,763 shares, valued at $962,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2,308 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,808 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).