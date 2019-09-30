Principal Finl Group (PFG) Market Valuation Rose While Ing Groep Nv Has Boosted Its Holding; Peloton Wealth Strategists Stake in Boeing Company (BA) Has Boosted by $1.37 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Ing Groep Nv increased its stake in Principal Finl Group Inc (PFG) by 337.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv bought 29,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.04% . The institutional investor held 38,745 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.24 million, up from 8,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Principal Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $57.14. About 350,839 shares traded. Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) has declined 0.39% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PFG News: 26/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S-STEVE COKE, INTERIM PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL & ACCOUNTING OFFICER, WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS VP INVESTOR RELATIONS AND STRATEGY; 01/05/2018 – Principal Financial at Barclays Insurance Forum May 15; 06/04/2018 – REG-Principal Financial Group Funding LLC FRN Variable Rate Fix; 09/04/2018 – Principal Global CEO Sees a Trade War as Market Outlier (Video); 30/03/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Corp Says Designated Michael Crimmins To Serve On Interim Basis As Co’s Principal Financial Officer; 30/05/2018 – PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP – ROBUSTWEALTH WILL REMAIN UNDER MANAGEMENT OF MIKE KERINS, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, AS PART OF PRINCIPAL; 09/03/2018 – GENOCEA BIOSCIENCES SAYS PENDING CONCLUSION OF CFO SEARCH, CEO WILLIAM CLARK TO ASSUME DUTIES OF PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – DJ Principal Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFG); 30/05/2018 – Principal Expands Digital Reach with RobustWealth Acquisition; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary, Aflac Incorporated

Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 39.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peloton Wealth Strategists bought 3,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 13,260 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.83M, up from 9,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $378.17. About 1.61M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 12/04/2018 – Embraer and Boeing discussing a commercial aviation alliance; 16/03/2018 – Boeing CEO Makes 166 Times A Typical Boeing Worker — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – Dow falls more than 100 points led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 09/05/2018 – Swedish PM to testify as witness in Brazil fighter jet case; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Airbus moves to comply with WTO subsidies ruling; 04/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO SAYS TALKS WITH BOEING HAVE YET TO REACH A CONFORTABLE SITUATION FOR ALL PARTS, INCLUDING THE BRAZILIAN GOVERNMENT; 03/04/2018 – BOEING – WILL CONTINUE TO GIVE FULL SYSTEM LOGISTICS, ENGINEERING SUPPORT, OTHER SERVICES TO CANADIAN AIR FORCE’S 15 CH-147F CHINOOKS FLEET THROUGH 2023; 03/04/2018 – JET AIRWAYS AGREES TO BUY 75 BOEING 737 MAX PLANES; 08/05/2018 – MNUCHIN SAYSBOEING, AIRBUS LICENSES TO SELL AIRCRAFT, COMPONENTS TO IRAN WILL BE REVOKED; 14/03/2018 – Watch: Trump gives remarks at Boeing factory

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj owns 4,000 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Smithfield Trust stated it has 5,010 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Goelzer Investment Incorporated has invested 0.23% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Amalgamated Bankshares holds 0.6% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 70,215 shares. Elm Lc stated it has 0.26% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hillsdale Inv Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 250 shares. Northeast Invest stated it has 0.1% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.69% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.32% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Golub Grp Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Private Wealth accumulated 1,666 shares. Sonata Cap Gp reported 4,755 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Ci Invs has invested 0.8% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Martin Tn accumulated 5,342 shares or 0.58% of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advsr holds 0.26% or 9,479 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold PFG shares while 147 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 197.28 million shares or 1.54% more from 194.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability Corp holds 30,075 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership invested in 0.45% or 1.49M shares. Fmr Ltd Llc accumulated 0.02% or 3.53M shares. Paragon Mgmt Limited reported 6,053 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp Tn stated it has 0% in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Stonebridge Ltd Liability Corp, a Minnesota-based fund reported 3,720 shares. Northern Corp invested in 0.07% or 5.13M shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation owns 211 shares. Mufg Americas reported 159 shares. Gotham Asset Management Limited Company holds 0.01% or 11,052 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America owns 0.01% invested in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) for 749 shares. Barclays Public Lc owns 0.02% invested in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) for 565,396 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 30,166 shares. Ameriprise Financial has 2.71 million shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG).

Ing Groep Nv, which manages about $5.88B and $5.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 13,025 shares to 6,975 shares, valued at $1.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 42,346 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,109 shares, and cut its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

