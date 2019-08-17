Principal Finl Group (PFG) Holding Raised by Eagle Ridge Investment Management; Farr Miller & Washington Has Upped Its Cognizant Tech Solutions (CTSH) Stake by $470,592; Market Valuation Declined

Farr Miller & Washington Llc increased its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions Corp (CTSH) by 1.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farr Miller & Washington Llc bought 6,536 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 397,284 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.78M, up from 390,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farr Miller & Washington Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Tech Solutions Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $61.22. About 1.87M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 29/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Rev $3.91B; 03/04/2018 – Cognizant Defends Tax Position At Chennai High Court Hearing; High Court Lifts Attachment Of Cognizant Accounts; 17/05/2018 – Cognizant Recognized as Market Leader in Internet of Things Services by Research and Advisory Firm ISG; 29/03/2018 – Cognizant Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for CRM and Customer Experience Implementation Services, Worldwide; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 14/03/2018 – Cognizant Launches $300 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Im; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant cuts profit forecast due to tax hit; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – “THIS UPDATED INTERPRETATION OF THE GILTI PROVISION IS ESTIMATED TO HAVE A FULL YEAR EPS IMPACT OF $0.09 PER SHARE” – CONF CALL

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in Principal Finl Group Inc (PFG) by 120.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought 84,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.04% . The institutional investor held 153,968 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.73 million, up from 69,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Principal Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.86B market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $53.29. About 1.54 million shares traded or 17.75% up from the average. Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) has declined 0.39% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PFG News: 18/04/2018 – Principal: Recommends Hldrs Reject Second Round of Mini-Tender Offers by Baker Mills LLC; 26/04/2018 – B. RILEY FINANCIAL – BEBE’S BOARD ACCEPTED RESIGNATION OF JOE SCIROCCO, ITS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL & ACCOUNTING OFFICER, EFFECTIVE AS OF APRIL 20; 25/04/2018 – Principal® Innovates Underwriting Process to Help Break Down Barriers to Insurance Coverage; 30/05/2018 – PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP – ROBUSTWEALTH WILL REMAIN UNDER MANAGEMENT OF MIKE KERINS, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, AS PART OF PRINCIPAL; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Principal Financial’s Guaranteed P-Caps Securities Baa1; Stable Outlook; 10/05/2018 – ALTIMMUNE INC – COMMENCED A SEARCH FOR CZEREPAK’S REPLACEMENT AS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER; 07/05/2018 – Principal Financial Board Approves New Buyback Authorization of Up to $300M; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary, Aflac Incorporated; 16/04/2018 – PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC SAYS AS OF MARCH 31, AUM BY ASSET MANAGER WERE $173.8 BILLION FOR PRINCIPAL INTERNATIONAL OTHER ENTITIES; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Inc. Exits Encompass Health

Farr Miller & Washington Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Trust Series I (SPY) by 2,018 shares to 28,508 shares, valued at $8.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P 500 I (IVV) by 17,378 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,539 shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Worst Reasons To Sell A Stock – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cognizant (CTSH) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cognizant (CTSH) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ex-Div Reminder for Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) – Nasdaq” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Lumentum (LITE) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank & Trust Of The West owns 66,560 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Fulton Natl Bank Na has 0.16% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 31,612 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc reported 0.08% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Cambridge Invest Inc reported 83,400 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Cim Inv Mangement invested in 0.23% or 8,218 shares. Victory reported 602,135 shares. 8,466 were accumulated by Welch & Forbes Llc. Zeke Cap Ltd Company holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 12,161 shares. Psagot Investment House, Israel-based fund reported 39,954 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 5.26 million shares. Carderock Management holds 16,285 shares. Wendell David Associate Inc has invested 0.43% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). The Illinois-based Whitnell has invested 0.87% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru has 0.03% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky owns 287,870 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity.

Eagle Ridge Investment Management, which manages about $215.44 million and $680.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,925 shares to 16,550 shares, valued at $3.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.