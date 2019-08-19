Principal Financial (PFG) Shareholder Mairs & Power Boosted Holding by $11.41 Million; Personal Capital Advisors Has Upped Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Holding by $4.27 Million

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 12.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought 62,818 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 579,478 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.72 million, up from 516,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $72.74. About 383,053 shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500.

Mairs & Power Inc increased its stake in Principal Financial (PFG) by 8.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc bought 228,207 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.04% . The institutional investor held 2.87M shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $144.08 million, up from 2.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Principal Financial for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $53.96. About 83,910 shares traded. Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) has declined 0.39% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PFG News: 26/04/2018 – PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL 1Q OPER REV. $368.5M, EST. $3.42B; 06/03/2018 Principal a Top Company for Executive Women; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Inc. Exits Position in Ares Capital; 09/03/2018 – GENOCEA BIOSCIENCES SAYS PENDING CONCLUSION OF CFO SEARCH, CEO WILLIAM CLARK TO ASSUME DUTIES OF PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL 1Q OPER REV. REPORTED IN ERROR; 06/04/2018 – REG-Principal Financial Group Funding LLC FRN Variable Rate Fix; 09/05/2018 – PERFORMANCE FOOD GROUP CO – FOR FISCAL 2018, PFG TIGHTENS ITS FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OUTLOOK FOR GROWTH TO A RANGE OF 9% TO 11%; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Buys 1.5% of Golden Entertainment; 25/04/2018 – Principal® lnnovates Underwriting Process to Help Break Down Barriers to Insurance Coverage; 04/05/2018 – MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP INC – RAY WILL ALSO SERVE AS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER ON COMPANY

Personal Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $1.01B and $8.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 284,605 shares to 5,320 shares, valued at $502,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 20,706 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 954,512 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.96 in 2018Q4.