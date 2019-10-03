Principal Financial Group Upped Stake in Deere & Co (DE) by $3.57 Million; Cummins (CMI) Stock Price Declined While Westover Capital Advisors Has Raised by $1.82 Million Its Position

Westover Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 565.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc bought 10,656 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 12,542 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.15 million, up from 1,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $3.42 during the last trading session, reaching $154.12. About 1.22M shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 10 RUPEES PER SHARE; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS SEES FY REV. +10% TO +14%; 05/04/2018 – Teamsters: Cummins Workers Across America Remember Dr. King, Continue Fight For Affordable Health Care; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q OTHER INCOME 664M RUPEES; 09/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 9, 2018 10:30:38 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,; 01/05/2018 – Cummins In Process of Finalizing Details of Product Campaign; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.43, EST. $2.93; 09/04/2018 – Cricket-Australia bowler Cummins out of IPL with back injury; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-De Villiers wicket was catalyst for turnaround – Cummins

Principal Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 1.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Principal Financial Group Inc bought 21,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 1.16M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $192.37 million, up from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $163.25. About 2.57M shares traded or 33.12% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Foreign Currency Debt Ratings To John Deere Credit Compañía Financiera S.A.’s Expected Senior Issuances; 04/04/2018 – U.S. floats talks after China strikes back in trade fight; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 26 PCT; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS EXPERIENCING HIGHER RAW-MATERIAL AND FREIGHT COSTS, BEING ADDRESSED THROUGH FOCUS ON STRUCTURAL COST REDUCTION, FUTURE PRICING ACTIONS; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS WILL CUT COSTS TO OFFSET TARIFFS IMPACT; 18/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Outstanding Classes of John Deere Owner Trust 2015-B and 2016-B; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FOREIGN CURRENCY DEBT RATINGS TO JOHN DEERE CREDIT COMPAñíA FINANCIERA S.A.’S EXPECTED SENIOR ISSUANCES; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Growth Advantage Adds Deere, Exits Humana; 21/03/2018 – U.S. tariffs could raise steel prices by 30 percent and may prompt the company to switch materials, Deere & Co CEO Samuel Allen said on Wednesday; 16/05/2018 – Deere & Co expected to post earnings of $3.31 a share – Earnings Preview

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Breakfast: Rally Continues As Trade Talks Set – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday – Benzinga” published on September 30, 2019, Sacbee.com published: “McClatchy could lose stock exchange listing – Sacramento Bee” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Top Stocks After the U.S.-China Trade Talks Resume – Investorplace.com” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “How to Invest in Robotics Stocks – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 22, 2019.

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should You Know About Cummins Inc.’s (NYSE:CMI) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Industrial Companies to Consider as Trade Talks Resume – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Cummins Pilots New Experiment for On-Demand Multimode Transportation at Purdue University – Business Wire” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Are Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

