Principal Financial Group Upped Sabra Health Care Reit (SBRA) Stake; Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose While Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Has Lowered Position

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 32.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc sold 22,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 46,995 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.54 million, down from 69,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $138.06. About 36.93M shares traded or 52.10% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/04/2018 – Microsoft narrows Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT CALLS 3G CAPITAL EXECUTIVES “GREAT, GREAT” MANAGERS AND “WONDERFUL” PARTNERS; 05/04/2018 – Microsoft is letting the firms it partners with keep the rights to their tech; 05/03/2018 – BroadSoft Survey Reveals 74 Percent of Enterprises Plan To Implement Cloud Communications In Next Two Years; 13/03/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Event for Financial Community; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorganization–Update; 14/03/2018 – Monaco Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 12/04/2018 – Ciena Remembers Longtime Board Member Berry Cash; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS TRANSFORMATIVE AGREEMENT WORTH “POTENTIALLY HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS” OVER SIX YEARS; 18/04/2018 – Bottomline Technologies Deploys Offerings On Microsoft’s App

Principal Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (SBRA) by 342.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Principal Financial Group Inc bought 2.70M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.68% . The institutional investor held 3.49 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.96M, up from 789,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $20.76. About 762,261 shares traded. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) has declined 1.62% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SBRA News: 07/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT: Signature HealthCARE Has Represented That Settlement With Federal and State Agencies Is Immiment; 14/05/2018 – Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. to Participate in Non-Deal Roadshow and in NAREIT’s REITWeek 2018 Investor Conference; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 63C, EST. 61C; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $0.63; 14/05/2018 – Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. to Participate in Non-Deal Roadshow and in NARElT’s RElTWeek 2018 Investor Conference; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC SBRA.O FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.49 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT 1Q Rev $166.1M; 07/05/2018 – Sabra Health Care REIT Restructures Its Contractual Relationship With Signature HealthCARE; 09/05/2018 – SABRA CUTS 2018 NORMALIZED AFFO VIEW; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT Had Seen 2018 EPS $2.16-$2.24

Principal Financial Group Inc, which manages about $107.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 12,955 shares to 1.40M shares, valued at $53.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 21,935 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 653,246 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc, which manages about $253.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proshares Tr by 167,300 shares to 838,310 shares, valued at $23.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 14,158 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).

