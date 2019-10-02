Principal Financial Group Upped Healthcare Rlty Tr (HR) Holding by $114.96 Million as Valuation Rose; Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Position in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Upped as Stock Declined

Principal Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Healthcare Rlty Tr (HR) by 673.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Principal Financial Group Inc bought 3.71M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.07% . The institutional investor held 4.26 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $133.39 million, up from 550,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Healthcare Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $33.12. About 149,478 shares traded. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) has risen 9.93% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.93% the S&P500. Some Historical HR News: 01/05/2018 – Healthcare Realty Trust Announces First Quarter Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Healthcare Realty 1Q Rev $112.1M

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc bought 9,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 27,300 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.63 million, up from 17,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $430.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $165.26. About 7.24M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/04/2018 – Alibaba Cloud Expands Into Turkey; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba to buy food delivery app Ele.me; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS CHINA’S DEBT PROBLEMS STILL CONTINUE TO BE THERE- CNBC; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA BABA.N SAYS ACQUIRES CHINESE CHIP MAKER HANGZHOU C-SKY MICROSYSTEMS; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adj EPS 91c; 13/05/2018 – E INK HOLDINGS TEAMS UP WITH BOE TECH TO SUPPLY TO ALIBABA: EDN; 17/04/2018 – ALIBABA-BACKED PRENETICS BUYS UK-BASED DNAFIT, A GLOBAL LEADER; 09/04/2018 – ALIBABA’S MA TO ABANDON U.S. JOB VOW IF TIE WORSENS: CHINA NEWS; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Sees Shifting Profit Mix With Physical Stores: TOPLive; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Alibaba said to mull buying Rocket Internet’s Pakistan unit – Bloomberg

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (HYG) by 163,532 shares to 915,872 shares, valued at $79.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Principal Financial Group Inc, which manages about $111.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Guess Inc (NYSE:GES) by 55,217 shares to 402,382 shares, valued at $6.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kaiser Aluminum Corp (NASDAQ:KALU) by 3,462 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,462 shares, and cut its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 26 investors sold HR shares while 55 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 122.43 million shares or 2.92% more from 118.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strs Ohio stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR). Fmr Limited Liability Corporation invested in 6.06M shares. Amica Mutual Insur reported 35,083 shares. Kennedy Capital Incorporated reported 197,762 shares. Daiwa Gru invested in 22,200 shares. Amica Retiree Med invested 0.18% in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR). Fil Limited holds 800,000 shares. Principal Fincl Gp, Iowa-based fund reported 4.26M shares. Piedmont Inv Advsr Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR). Keybank Association Oh holds 69,487 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 436,920 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 33,000 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Asset Mgmt One Limited has 0.05% invested in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) for 340,674 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.01% in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR). Mutual Of America Capital Ltd holds 113,761 shares.

