Principal Financial Group Trimmed Roper Technologies (ROP) Position as Shares Rose; Capital One Finl (Call) (COF) Holder Pointstate Capital LP Has Lowered Holding as Valuation Declined

Pointstate Capital Lp decreased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (Call) (COF) by 95.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp sold 153,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The hedge fund held 6,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $590,000, down from 159,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $91.29. About 2.04M shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $1.7B; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – 30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR AUTO 5.15 PCT AT MARCH END VS 5.59 PCT AT FEB END; 29/03/2018 – Newtek Announces the Signing of a Letter of Intent for New $75.0 Million SBA 504 Credit Facility with Capital One; 15/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD 3.92 PCT AT FEB END VS 4.11 PCT AT JAN END; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – MARCH AUTO NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 1.19 PCT VS 1.39 PCT IN FEBRUARY; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES OF $1,674 MLN VS $1,992 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 29/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUALWEIGHT; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Rev $6.91B; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.65, EST. $2.32; 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – 30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR AUTO 5.23 PCT AT APRIL END VS 5.15 PCT AT MARCH END

Principal Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 1.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Principal Financial Group Inc sold 20,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 1.20 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $440.76 million, down from 1.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $356.21. About 446,860 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises Outlook After 1Q Earnings Beat; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018

Pointstate Capital Lp, which manages about $10.76B and $4.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dell Technologies Inc by 39,200 shares to 81,722 shares, valued at $4.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 30,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG).

Analysts await Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.86 EPS, down 8.33% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.12 per share. COF’s profit will be $1.35B for 7.98 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.37 actual EPS reported by Capital One Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.13% negative EPS growth.

Principal Financial Group Inc, which manages about $111.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stifel Finl Corp (NYSE:SF) by 120,627 shares to 758,508 shares, valued at $44.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in M D C Hldgs Inc (NYSE:MDC) by 19,183 shares in the quarter, for a total of 415,428 shares, and has risen its stake in Manpowergroup Inc (NYSE:MAN).

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 earnings per share, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $330.73M for 28.00 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual earnings per share reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.