Principal Financial Group Trimmed Its Xylem (XYL) Holding by $857,141 as Stock Value Declined; Tci Wealth Advisors Has Raised Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $7.12 Million

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 1880.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc bought 3,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,961 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.50M, up from 200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $857.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $1734. About 1.95 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/05/2018 – MUMTALAKAT MOVES INFRASTRUCTURE TO AMAZON WEB SERVICES CLOUD; 16/05/2018 – Comic Book Res: Rumor: Amazon’s Lord of the Rings Will Focus on Young Aragorn; 27/04/2018 – Tech Rises After Amazon Earnings – Tech Roundup; 01/05/2018 – Rising Biosciences Announces Official Sales and Distribution of its RSB0238 Clinical Strength Peptide Complex on Amazon®; 09/05/2018 – Amazon exec calls Seattle’s proposed head tax on big businesses ‘super dangerous’; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Prime Members Can Now Forego Heavy Lifting; 31/05/2018 – Amazon Rankles Australian Customers by Pushing Them to a Local Site; 12/03/2018 – Sen. Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) says the world would be a ‘worse place’ without Amazon; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON, UPS SAID TO BE EXPLORING A330NEO FREIGHTER; 28/03/2018 – White House not looking to go after Amazon right now: Sec. Sanders

Principal Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Xylem Inc (XYL) by 2.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Principal Financial Group Inc sold 10,327 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 403,173 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.72 million, down from 413,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Xylem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.08% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $77.17. About 254,791 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 30/04/2018 – Californians remain concerned about future droughts; Support recycled water as a long-term solution for water security; 17/04/2018 – Xylem recognized as Water Technology Company of the Year at Global Water Awards; 25/04/2018 – Xylem Brings Together Leading Water Industry Experts to Discuss Modernizing Water Infrastructure at May 17th Summit; 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Rev $5.1B-$5.2B; 22/03/2018 – Xylem calls for improved water resource data collection and sharing on World Water Day 2018; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Net $79M; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q ADJ EPS 51C, EST. 51C; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q REV. $1.2B, EST. $1.19B; 06/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 6 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region; 04/04/2018 – Xylem technology to be used in PureWater Colorado direct potable reuse demonstration project

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.53 billion and $222.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 4,389 shares to 35,281 shares, valued at $4.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Axon Enterprise Inc by 27,935 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,043 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quinn Opportunity Prns Ltd Co holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,500 shares. Smith Salley And Associate holds 1.8% or 6,318 shares in its portfolio. First Retail Bank Com Of Newtown stated it has 0.09% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Winfield accumulated 6,604 shares. Confluence Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 193 shares. 22,613 are held by Braun Stacey Assoc. Farmers Tru Company holds 169 shares. Parametric Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.82% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Segment Wealth Mngmt Limited owns 1,037 shares. Financial Architects Inc reported 806 shares stake. Advisor Prtn Ltd Llc invested 2.47% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Saturna has 0.1% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,868 shares. Bank & Trust accumulated 81,191 shares. Stevens First Principles Investment Advsrs has 50 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Penbrook Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 5.38% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Principal Financial Group Inc, which manages about $111.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 13,718 shares to 340,923 shares, valued at $44.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 51,518 shares in the quarter, for a total of 719,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Medicines Co (NASDAQ:MDCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold XYL shares while 175 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 142.29 million shares or 0.54% less from 143.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth accumulated 3,637 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal has invested 1.38% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Sumitomo Life Co reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Illinois-based Zacks Invest Mngmt has invested 0.13% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Appleton Ptnrs Inc Ma invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Farmers & Merchants Inc owns 3,544 shares. Intrust Bancshares Na invested in 0.11% or 5,337 shares. Jaffetilchin Inv Prns Llc owns 3,788 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Ledyard Financial Bank reported 6,205 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has 229 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 445,027 shares. First Manhattan Co, New York-based fund reported 109,624 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Limited Liability Corp owns 0.05% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 10,085 shares. Kcm Investment Ltd Liability Corp reported 3,360 shares. Griffin Asset accumulated 1,800 shares.