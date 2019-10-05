Principal Financial Group Trimmed Its Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Stake as Stock Value Rose; As Gain Cap Hldgs (GCAP) Share Price Declined, Francisco Partners Management LP Has Raised by $451,604 Its Stake

Principal Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) by 9.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Principal Financial Group Inc sold 22,307 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% . The institutional investor held 221,446 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.55 million, down from 243,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Quest Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $104.75. About 1.07M shares traded or 14.92% up from the average. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 4.62% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 14/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Declares Dividend of 50c; 17/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics adds Helen Torley to Board of Directors; 09/03/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Outlook for Full-Year 2018 Remains Unchanged; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – QTRLY REVENUES OF $1.88 BLN, UP 3.7% FROM 2017; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS EXCLUDING AMORTIZATION OF $1.52; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Backs 2018 View of EPS $5.42-EPS $5.62; 14/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold DGX shares while 169 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 115.81 million shares or 0.76% less from 116.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Utd Service Automobile Association accumulated 99,385 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 44,284 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 345,270 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested in 14,298 shares. Kbc Nv stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 0.03% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Mercer Advisers holds 0.03% or 450 shares in its portfolio. 109,075 were accumulated by Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corporation. Motco stated it has 1,156 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 271,530 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability Corp owns 657,509 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Alpha Windward Ltd Company has 4,969 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 408,066 shares. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Cap Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 1,141 shares.

Analysts await Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 2.38% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.68 per share. DGX’s profit will be $235.84M for 15.23 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Quest Diagnostics Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.58% negative EPS growth.