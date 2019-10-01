Principal Financial Group Trimmed Gilead Sciences (GILD) Position as Stock Value Rose; Ycg Lowered Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Position by $302,673; Market Value Rose

Ycg Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 0.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ycg Llc sold 4,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 558,339 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.08 million, down from 562,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ycg Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $72.39. About 275,404 shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 26/03/2018 – Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® Educational Program and The Sloane Stephens Foundation Serve Up Smiles to America’s Youth; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT, BOTH ABSOLUTELY AND AS A PERCENT TO SALES, FOR FULL YEAR; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s quarterly sales rise 6.4 percent; 04/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Colgate-Palmolive Earnings Headline; 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET SALES 10.85 BLN RUPEES VS 11.72 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 04/05/2018 – Colgate names company veteran as chief financial officer; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen As Chief Financial Officer And Dennis Hickey As Vice Chairman; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 07/03/2018 Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase — Effective 2nd Quarter 2018

Principal Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 2.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Principal Financial Group Inc sold 47,716 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 1.82M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $122.80M, down from 1.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $64.18. About 449,867 shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 21/05/2018 – Janssen Announces European Commission Approval of JULUCA®▼ (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First Two-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV-1; 21/05/2018 – JULUCA Dolutegravir/rilpivirine Combines Two Antiretrovirals in a Single-Pill Regimen; 30/05/2018 – Gilead and Galapagos Announce Results With Filgotinib in the Phase 2 Equator Study in Psoriatic Arthritis and Progression Into Phase 3 for the Selection Study in Ulcerative Colitis; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.66; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Declares Dividend of 57c; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – FILGOTINIB WAS GENERALLY WELL-TOLERATED IN EQUATOR TRIAL, WITH NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS OBSERVED; 23/04/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls For 3rd Wk, Mavyret Declines: Hep-C; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD 1Q REV. $5.1B, EST. $5.40B; 10/04/2018 – FOCUS-Lonza’s virus factory shows gene therapy’s Texas-sized promise; 23/04/2018 – Gilead’s Descovy Falls After 2-Wk Rise, Triumeq Declines: HIV

Ycg Llc, which manages about $279.00M and $635.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 13,721 shares to 794,142 shares, valued at $41.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,951 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,179 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $609.18 million for 25.49 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 42 investors sold CL shares while 402 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 625.21 million shares or 0.43% more from 622.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jane Street Grp Lc invested in 0.01% or 65,858 shares. Company National Bank & Trust, a Missouri-based fund reported 167,512 shares. Moreover, Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co has 0.09% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity Rech Inc invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has 0.14% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Ci Invs invested in 98,100 shares. Moreover, Roffman Miller Associates Inc Pa has 1.92% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 249,888 shares. Moreover, Lvm Capital Mngmt Ltd Mi has 0.05% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 3,200 shares. 63,697 are held by Wallington Asset Mgmt Ltd Co. Veritas Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 1,000 shares. Adirondack Trust reported 13,474 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Woodstock Corporation invested in 0.44% or 34,921 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested in 0.2% or 994,400 shares. M&T Bank holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 227,698 shares. S&T Natl Bank Pa has 0.5% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 31,806 shares.

Principal Financial Group Inc, which manages about $111.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Presidio Inc by 27,303 shares to 39,041 shares, valued at $534,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 51,518 shares in the quarter, for a total of 719,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

