Principal Financial Group Trimmed Altria Group (MO) Stake by $911,145; Stock Value Declined; Perritt Capital Management Lowered Its Zix Com (ZIXI) Position by $2.32 Million; Stock Rose

Principal Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 0.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Principal Financial Group Inc sold 15,985 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 3.05 million shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $175.07 million, down from 3.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.71B market cap company. It closed at $43.85 lastly. It is up 19.47% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Perritt Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Zix Corp Com (ZIXI) by 79.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc sold 387,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.89% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $688,000, down from 487,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Zix Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $401.63 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $7.43. About 499,385 shares traded. Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) has risen 70.60% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIXI News: 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 Rev $69M-$70.5M; 03/04/2018 – Zix Acquires Seattle-Based Erado To Expand Its Unified Archiving, EDiscovery And Compliance Solutions; 22/05/2018 – Zix at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 24; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zix Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZIXI); 23/05/2018 – Zix at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Zix Strengthens MSP Program; 02/05/2018 – Zix 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 03/04/2018 – ZIX BUYS SEATTLE-BASED ERADO TO EXPAND UNIFIED ARCHIVING,

Perritt Capital Management Inc, which manages about $709.62M and $266.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 5,109 shares to 168,845 shares, valued at $10.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.09 EPS, up 80.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.05 per share. ZIXI’s profit will be $4.86 million for 20.64 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by Zix Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Principal Financial Group Inc, which manages about $107.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) by 375,253 shares to 1.72M shares, valued at $141.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Staar Surgical Co (NASDAQ:STAA) by 26,948 shares in the quarter, for a total of 309,958 shares, and has risen its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, up 5.56% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.08 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.12B for 9.62 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.64% EPS growth.