Principal Financial Group Stake in Hollyfrontier (HFC) Has Decreased by $649,544; Majedie Asset Management LTD Has Lifted Holding in Facebook (FB)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd bought 1,958 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 102,625 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.12 million, up from 100,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $516.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $181.2. About 2.99M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 06/04/2018 – This week on Too Embarrassed to Ask: The YouTube shooting, Spotify’s IPO and a Facebook-Cambridge Analytica update <strong>Recode’s</strong> Kara Swisher, Teddy Schleifer and Kurt Wagner explain some of this week’s biggest stories; 21/03/2018 – COLUMN-Yahoo securities case bodes ill for Facebook in investor class action: Frankel; 19/03/2018 – Red Deer Advocate: Facebook whistleblower pushed data-mining boundaries in Canada; 30/04/2018 – Facebook’s Privacy Changes Leave Developers Steaming; 19/03/2018 – Facebook’s Stalwart Ad Business Seen Weathering Latest Scandal; 11/04/2018 – Zuck’s Polished Performance Won’t Quell Facebook Crisis — Barron’s Blog; 08/05/2018 – Facebook to curb outside influence on Ireland’s abortion vote; 20/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Tech troubles? Go defensive; 06/04/2018 – Facebook’s CTO to answer questions from UK lawmakers on April 26; 11/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK’S AUDITS OF DATA HARVESTING BY OUTSIDE APPS WILL TAKE ‘MANY MONTHS’ TO COMPLETE

Principal Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) by 2.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Principal Financial Group Inc sold 13,256 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.21% . The institutional investor held 452,960 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.32M, down from 466,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $43.03. About 314,821 shares traded. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 33.56% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 03/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Tops Refiner Rally on Biggest-Ever Marathon Merger; 29/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER REPORTS PASSING OF FORMER CHAIRMAN-CEO NORSWORTHY; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER STARTS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 29/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CORP – ISSUES STATEMENT ON PASSING OF FORMER CHAIRMAN AND CEO, LAMAR NORSWORTHY; 23/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER: WOODS CROSS REFINERY RUNNING AT REDUCED RATES; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER SAYS INDUSTRY WILL CONTINUE TO CONSOLIDATE; 23/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER – NO REPORTED INJURIES AS A RESULT OF FIRE; HOWEVER, REFINERY’S ABILITY TO RECEIVE CRUDE OIL DELIVERIES HAS BEEN AFFECTED; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER RAN 174K B/D PERMIAN CRUDE IN 1Q; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA grants refiners biofuel credits to remedy Obama-era waiver denials

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Majedie Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 33,704 shares to 37,678 shares, valued at $11.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chubb Limited by 5,133 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,179 shares, and cut its stake in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regent Invest Management Limited Liability Corporation has 46,206 shares for 2.56% of their portfolio. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 1.05% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.21M shares. Ww Asset owns 157,476 shares. Utah Retirement System holds 1.48% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 449,309 shares. River And Mercantile Asset Management Llp accumulated 111,104 shares or 1.29% of the stock. Jcic Asset invested 2.18% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Schmidt P J Investment Mgmt owns 5,900 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. The Missouri-based Amer Century Companies has invested 1.37% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Franklin Incorporated has invested 0.19% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). National Bank & Trust Hapoalim Bm reported 15,483 shares. Davis R M Inc owns 166,541 shares. Concorde Asset Management Ltd invested in 5,263 shares. Moreover, Luxor Capital Grp Ltd Partnership has 0.06% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd owns 2.26M shares for 0.85% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Plaintiffs argue Facebook knew of privacy leak vulnerability – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Better Second Half of 2019 Buy: Facebook (FB) vs. Amazon (AMZN) Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Instagram users can flag false info – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is Facebook (FB) Down 9.3% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) have axed around 1,000 accounts to stop the spread of misinformation amid the Hong Kong protests – Live Trading News” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold HFC shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 142.44 million shares or 2.09% less from 145.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vermont-based Manchester Capital Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Kentucky Retirement has invested 0.03% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). 80,130 were accumulated by Hbk Invests L P. Advisory Serv Network Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). First Personal Svcs reported 0% stake. Fil Ltd accumulated 14 shares or 0% of the stock. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0.01% stake. Camelot Portfolios Limited Com has invested 0.38% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Sterling Management Llc has invested 0.03% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Two Sigma Secs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Cap Fund Management holds 38,074 shares. 159,728 are owned by Mount Lucas Mgmt Limited Partnership. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 0.01% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). California-based Menta Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.11% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $124,300 activity.

Principal Financial Group Inc, which manages about $107.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 11,178 shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $145.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lumentum Hldgs Inc by 11,681 shares in the quarter, for a total of 339,181 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ).

More notable recent HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “HollyFrontier Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Why Low-Risk Refiners May Be the Best Way to Play Energy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why We Like HollyFrontier Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:HFC) 16% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.