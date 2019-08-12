Principal Financial Group Stake in American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Has Upped as Share Price Rose; Micron Technology (MU) Shareholder Delta Capital Management Has Boosted Its Position by $1.72 Million

Principal Financial Group Inc increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) by 10.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Principal Financial Group Inc bought 961,803 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.38% . The institutional investor held 9.78 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $222.31 million, up from 8.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc who had been investing in American Homes 4 Rent for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $24.66. About 963,974 shares traded. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has risen 10.30% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.30% the S&P500. Some Historical AMH News: 21/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT AMH.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $24 FROM $23; 14/05/2018 – LONG POND ADDED AMH, LQ, VICI, APLE, GPT IN 1Q: 13F; 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent to Participate in NAREIT RElTweek 2018 Conference; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent 1Q Rev $258M; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CORE REVENUES GROWTH 3.5% – 4.5%; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Announces Distributions; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Core FFO/Share 25 Cents; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 1Q REV. $258.0M, EST. $251.3M; 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT NAMES CHRISTOPHER LAU AS CFO; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CORE NOI AFTER CAPITAL EXPENDITURES GROWTH 3.0% – 4.0%

Delta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 144.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Capital Management Llc bought 41,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 70,920 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93M, up from 29,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $41.94. About 15.50M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 12/03/2018 – Cramer: Micron’s strength means Intel is a buy; 16/03/2018 – Micron: Buying Calls One Way to Play M&A, Says JP Morgan — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82; 19/03/2018 – Micron’s 21% March Rally Sets High Bar for Earnings on Thursday; 15/05/2018 – MICRON SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.06; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Adds Lam Research, Exits Apple, Buys More Micron: 13F; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Chinese memory chip manufacturers pose no serious threat yet to established players, Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said, citing high barriers to entry for aspiring global suppliers; 18/04/2018 – Leonardo DRS Launches 10-Micron Thermal Camera, Smallest and Most Cost-Effective on the Market; 12/03/2018 – Micron Appoints Raj Talluri as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Mobile Business Unit; 02/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NKE, MU, & more

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Group Incorporated Lc holds 225,471 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc holds 0% or 199 shares in its portfolio. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Co owns 6,107 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Paradigm Advsr Limited Liability Corp owns 91,333 shares. Calamos Advsr Limited Liability Co invested in 0.08% or 306,707 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.15% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Vanguard Gru Inc invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 5.02 million shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. America First Investment Advsr Ltd Com holds 3,335 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Laurion Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 182,651 shares. United Fin Advisers Ltd Com stated it has 559,868 shares. Boston Llc holds 0.03% or 14,348 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Raymond James And has 0.04% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Icm Asset Mngmt Wa holds 4.36% or 137,312 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.23% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 30,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold AMH shares while 84 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 246.41 million shares or 3.47% more from 238.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 51,814 were accumulated by Lpl Financial Ltd. Gideon Capital Advisors stated it has 14,869 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. The Australia-based Amp Cap has invested 0.03% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.04% or 370,079 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc has 0% invested in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) for 4,000 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 113,289 shares. Alps Advsrs, Colorado-based fund reported 14,440 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 62,321 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has invested 0.25% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 492,568 shares. Cibc Asset Management reported 0% stake. Grs Limited Liability Com has invested 4.94% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Aew Cap Management Limited Partnership owns 2.61 million shares or 1.69% of their US portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 0.01% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) or 590,940 shares. Guggenheim Cap Llc has invested 0.07% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH).

Principal Financial Group Inc, which manages about $107.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trex Co Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 221,981 shares to 260,999 shares, valued at $16.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Capstead Mtg Corp (NYSE:CMO) by 65,668 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 687,435 shares, and cut its stake in Xerox Corp.