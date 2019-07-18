Principal Financial Group Raised Its Caci Intl (CACI) Stake by $561,288; Market Value Rose; American International Group Stake in Office Depot (ODP) Has Upped as Share Price Declined

American International Group Inc increased its stake in Office Depot Inc (ODP) by 27.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc bought 117,993 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 541,174 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96M, up from 423,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Office Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $2.005. About 830,390 shares traded. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 11.52% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.95% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 06/04/2018 – US is being wrongly blamed for trade problems: Former Office Depot CEO; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot 1Q Net $41M; 27/04/2018 – Office Depot Launches First Annual `Depot Days of Service’ Volunteer Initiative; 09/04/2018 – CompuCom Unveils New Digital Campus Headquarters; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – OUTLOOK TO 2020 SEES SERVICES REVENUE GROWING TO APPROXIMATELY 20% OF TOTAL SALES; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot 1Q EPS 7c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Office Depot Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ODP); 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Sees 2019-2020 Total Sales Growing at 0% to 2% Compound Annual Growth Rate; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 06/04/2018 – The U.S. is taking the blame for trade tensions that were started by other countries, says former Office Depot CEO Steve Odland

Principal Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Caci Intl Inc (CACI) by 1.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Principal Financial Group Inc bought 3,084 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 275,093 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.07M, up from 272,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Caci Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $210.7. About 31,008 shares traded. CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has risen 23.89% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CACI News: 18/03/2018 – CACI RAISES FY 2018 GUIDANCE; 19/03/2018 – CACI INTERNATIONAL – PROPOSAL TO BUY CSRA EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR, AND ACCRETIVE IN FY 2020; 19/03/2018 – CACI INTERNATIONAL – PROPOSAL OF $44/SHARE TO BUY CSRA FACTORS IN BREAK-UP FEE OF $204 MLN; 28/03/2018 – Defense contractor CACI withdraws offer for CSRA; 28/03/2018 – CACI WITHDRAWS OFFER FOR CSRA, FILING SHOWS; 28/03/2018 – CSRA SAYS CACI NOTIFIED CSRA IT WAS WITHDRAWING CACI PROPOSAL; 15/03/2018 – CACI Awarded Prime Position on $17.5 Billion Multiple-Award Defense Information Systems Agency ENCORE III Contract; 25/04/2018 – CACI Awarded $145 Million Task Order to Support U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command Counter lnsurgency Targeting Program; 18/03/2018 – CACI Raises Fiscal Year 2018 Guidance; 19/03/2018 – CACI INTERNATIONAL INC – ON AN ADJUSTED EPS BASIS, TRANSACTION WILL BE MEANINGFULLY ACCRETIVE IN FISCAL YEAR POST CLOSE AND THEREAFTER

Principal Financial Group Inc, which manages about $107.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 38,029 shares to 2.45M shares, valued at $53.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 91,164 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.91 million shares, and cut its stake in Celanese Corp Del (NYSE:CE).

