Principal Financial Group (PFG) to pay $0.55 on Sep 27, 2019; Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS) SI Increased By 1.56%

Principal Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:PFG) is expected to pay $0.55 on Sep 27, 2019. (NASDAQ:PFG) shareholders before Sep 4, 2019 will receive the $0.55 dividend. Principal Financial Group Inc's current price of $52.31 translates into 1.05% yield. Principal Financial Group Inc's dividend has Sep 5, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 3.29% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $52.31.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) had an increase of 1.56% in short interest. XERS's SI was 1.67 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 1.56% from 1.65M shares previously. The SI to Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc's float is 7.45%. The stock decreased 5.59% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $10.81.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. The company has market cap of $291.73 million. The Company’s proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps. It currently has negative earnings. The company's lead product candidate is glucagon rescue pen, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, a potentially life-threatening condition in people with diabetes.

