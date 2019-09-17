Principal Financial Group (PFG) Shareholder Dt Investment Partners Has Upped Position; Nrg Energy (NRG) Holding Has Boosted by Beach Point Capital Management Lp

Beach Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 7.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The hedge fund held 378,495 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.29M, up from 353,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $39.35. About 831,610 shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 05/04/2018 – NRG Energy Withdraws Nomination of Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell for Board, No Other Nominee Named in Place; 05/04/2018 – FTC: 20180974: MIP Cleco Partners L.P.; NRG Energy, Inc; 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy Announces Appointment of Two New Independent Directors; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: NRG ENERGY $1.87B TLB REPRICING, LENDER CALL MARCH 9; 07/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY-ENTERED THIRD AMENDMENT DEAL TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE OF REVOLVING LOANS, REVOLVING COMMITMENTS OF TRANCHE A ACCEPTING LENDER TO JUNE 30, 2021; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY NAMES NEW DIRECTORS MATTHEW CARTER & HEATHER COX; 04/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC NRG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $44; 21/05/2018 – NRG Energy Expects to Grant Initial Purchasers 30-Day Option to Buy Up to Additional $75M of Notes; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC NRG.N -RETIRING DIRECTORS ARE WALT YOUNG, EVAN SILVERSTEIN AND BARRY SMITHERMAN; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy 1Q EPS 87c

Dt Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG) by 10.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dt Investment Partners Llc bought 7,779 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.04% . The institutional investor held 82,760 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.79M, up from 74,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dt Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Principal Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $57.12. About 222,271 shares traded. Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) has declined 0.39% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PFG News: 16/04/2018 – PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC SAYS AS OF MARCH 31, AUM BY ASSET MANAGER WERE $173.8 BILLION FOR PRINCIPAL INTERNATIONAL OTHER ENTITIES; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Inc. Exits Position in Validus; 07/05/2018 – Principal Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 30/03/2018 – MOODY’S CORP – DESIGNATED MICHAEL S. CRIMMINS TO SERVE ON INTERIM BASIS AS CO’S PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2, 2018 – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Inc. Exits Encompass Health; 30/05/2018 – PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP – ROBUSTWEALTH WILL REMAIN UNDER MANAGEMENT OF MIKE KERINS, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, AS PART OF PRINCIPAL; 18/04/2018 – Principal Recommends Shareholders Reject Second Round of Mini-Tender Offers by Baker Mills LLC; 25/04/2018 – Principal® Innovates Underwriting Process to Help Break Down Barriers to Insurance Coverage; 19/03/2018 – TETRAPHASE PHARMACEUTICALS – BOARD ELECTED CHRISTOPHER WATT AS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER & PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER UNTIL CFO IS NAMED; 26/04/2018 – PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL 1Q OPER REV. $368.5M, EST. $3.42B

Beach Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.09B and $371.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 85,645 shares to 569,376 shares, valued at $30.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

